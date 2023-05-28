Police say several people were taken into custody. At this time, police are still trying to determine who shot the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night on the city's Southeast Side.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of 42nd Street SE near 42nd Street and Oak Park Drive SE.

Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE one woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids Police say several people were taken into custody. At this time, police are still trying to determine who shot the victim.

Just this week, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan is announced a new program called "Safe Summer 2023". The program is aimed at cracking down on gun violence that tends to rise during the summer months.

"Under this program, my office will federally prosecute offenders who illegally possess crime guns," said Totten. "And by crime guns, I mean firearms that have been linked to prior shootings through ballistic evidence."

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says federal prosecution, not something to be taken lightly.

"Just this past weekend, a two year old was shot and killed here in Kentwood. To everyone in the community who unlawfully possesses a gun and is willing to pull a trigger to commit a crime," said Totten. "I want you to know that we are fully prepared to prosecute you federally."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.