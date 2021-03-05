Victim expected to be ok; no suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One woman was injured early Thursday morning after a shooting on the southwest side of Grand Rapids, but she is expected to be okay.

Grand Rapids Police tells 13 On Your Side the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Park St. SW.

Investigators say the woman was not shot, but during the incident she sustained minor injuries.

GRPD does not have a suspect in custody.

That section of Park St. SW. had to be closed down temporarily while police searched the surrounding area for casings and other evidence.

It's not clear right now what led to the shooting. It remains under investigation.

