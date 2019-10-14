BARRON, Wis. — This week marks a painful anniversary for the Closs family and the city of Barron, Wisconsin.

Monday morning, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald will mark one year since the disappearance of Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents.

Closs was held captive by Jake Patterson for 88 days, until she escaped.

Patterson plead guilty to the crimes and a judge sentenced him to two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole

Sheriff Fitzgerald will hold a press conference to give special recognition to his team for their work on the case. He also will talk about staying hopeful for other missing children. A representative from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will speak, as well as a family member from another missing child case.

To learn more about the Jayme Closs case, download KARE 11's podcast, 88 Days: The Jayme Closs Story. Host Lou Raguse takes you through the investigation, and interviews family members who held onto hope that Jayme would be found alive, all while grieving the loss of James and Denise. You can download the podcast for free.

RELATED: Neighbors relieved to see Closs home demolished