Oneida Nation: Multiple people injured in Green Bay casino shooting, suspect in custody

Representatives of Oneida Nation say multiple people have been shot, and that a suspect is in custody.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Oneida Nation reports multiple people have been injured in a shooting that took place at the Main Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

NBC News says that a suspect is in custody, with as many as "seven or eight people," having been shot, according to Melinda J. Danforth with Oneida Nation.

NBC 26's Jon Erickson spoke with Oneida Nation's Director of Public Relations, Bobbi Webster, who reports that the casino has since been secured by authorities, with no further danger to the public.

Oneida casino earlier posted a warning on social media, urging individuals not to approach their "Main Casino on Hwy 172."

NBC 26 says multiple law enforcement organizations responded, including the Appleton Police Department, the Kaukauna Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Oneida Nation says they are shutting down all casino locations until further notice - of which there are five on the reservation.

NBC News says the shooting originated within a dining room at a Radisson Inn adjacent to the casino.

NBC 26 is also reporting that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has sent out an alert saying that Highway 172 near the casino has been closed between County GE and Packerland Drive - with lanes closed in all directions.