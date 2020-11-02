COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge has scheduled a hearing in Ohio for a man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowed to hurt players on the football team.

An indictment unsealed last year accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year.

Judge Algenon Marbley set the hearing for Friday. A Michigan TV station reported last month that Rippy said he was innocent during a Facebook exchange with the station.

