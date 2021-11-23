Michigan man accused of making child porn facing slew of charges

His arrest is a result of an investigation into child sexually abusive material in Allegan County.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Otsego man is facing 30 charges following an investigation into sexual misconduct involving children.

Authorities arrested Steven Lee Foupht earlier this month.

On Nov. 22, he was arraigned on felony charges of criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child abusive sexual material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators said the case began with a tip accusing Foupht of having child porn on his phone.

A search warrant of his home discovered a large amount of child porn on his phone. Police said they also found material detectives believe Foupht made and uploaded himself with two children he had access to.

