Ottawa Co. investigating overnight graffiti in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of graffiti on buildings from 20th Avenue to Cottonwood Drive, between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road in Georgetown Township.

Police say the vandalism happened overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. A witness described a juvenile white male riding a bicycle, which police have named a possible suspect.

These incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

