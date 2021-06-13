Ottawa Co. police investigating break-in at CBD store in Port Sheldon Twp.

A window had been broken and several items had been stolen from the store, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in that occurred early Sunday morning at a CBD store in Port Sheldon Township.

Police say they responded to an intrusion alarm around 2 a.m. at Premium Only CBD on US-31. A window had been broken and several items had been stolen from the store, police say. The suspect had already fled.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer.

