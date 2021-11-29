Ottawa Co. police investigating series of burglaries in Holland Twp.

Police say the burglaries have occurred over the past month, and that total losses are in the thousands.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of burglaries that have occurred in Holland Township over the past month.

The first incident was reported on Oct. 23, and several more incidents were reported over Thanksgiving weekend. Police say in each case, suspects break into unoccupied homes and target items like jewelry, cash, clothing and accessories to steal.

The suspects seem to have targeted restaurant owners and break in when the homeowners are at work, according to police. The incidents usually happen during the daytime or early evening hours. While no one has been injured in the burglaries, police say total losses are in the thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT or mosotips.com.

