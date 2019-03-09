A cell phone store in Holland Township was broken into Tuesday morning, adding yet another location to the string of break-ins that took place last month.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 7:50 a.m. at a store on Douglas Avenue. Deputies say a passerby witnessed a vehicle leave the area and called authorities.

A short time later, deputies located the vehicle and chased the suspect into Allegan County. The vehicle stopped on I-196 near 114th Avenue, where multiple suspects got out and tried to run.

One person was arrested and the search for the remaining suspects is ongoing. The sheriff's office did not indicate how many people they were looking for.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the incident was still an active investigation while the remaining suspects are sought.

It's not yet immediately clear if this incident is related to the 15 break-ins that took place in the month of August in both Kent and Ottawa counties.

Here's is a list of the following break-ins that have taken place:

Late Saturday, Aug. 10 into Sunday, Aug. 11

A Verizon store in Caledonia Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Lowell Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Plainfield Township was broken into

Late Sunday, Aug. 11 into Monday, Aug. 12

An AT&T store on 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township was broken into around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The glass on the front door was smashed in.

A Sprint store on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township was broken into.

A Verizon store on Cottonwood Drive near Baldwin Street in Jenison was burglarized at 7 a.m. on Monday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said $1,600 worth of phones were taken and a front window was smashed.

A Cricket Wireless store on North Park Drive in Holland was robbed Monday around 9:30 a.m. Police do not believe this incident is connected to the others. A suspect walked into the store shortly after it opened, pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

A T-Mobile store on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale was broken into when a front window was shattered around 6:30 a.m. Police said it does not appear as though anything was taken because the phones were secured in another location.

A Verizon store on Byron Center Avenue was broken into Tuesday morning.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

A T-Mobile store on James Street in Holland Township was broken into. The front door was smashed out. Staff members are still working on the actual inventory loss.

Friday, Aug. 16

The AT&T store at the Woodland Mall was broken into early in the morning. Phones, jewelry and clothing were stolen from the mall and later recovered. Three teens are in custody.

Monday, Aug. 19

The glass at a T-Mobile store at the Shops at Centerpointe Mall was smashed Monday morning in an attempted break-in.

The Cricket Wireless store on Alpine Avenue and North Center Drive in Walker was broken into Monday morning.

Thursday, Aug. 22

The glass at the Sprint store on Health Drive in Wyoming was broken. It's not clear if anything was stolen yet.

Tuesday, Aug, 27

A Holland Township Sprint store was burglarized Tuesday morning at 65 Douglas Ave. No damage, unclear if anything was stolen. Ottawa deputies found dozens of stolen cell phones in a stolen vehicle from St. Joseph County. Four have been arrested in this incident.

Monday, Sept. 3

A Holland Township cell phone was broken into around 7:50 a.m. No word on what, if anything, was taken. One suspect was arrested in Allegan County, but other suspects are still sought.

