Ottawa County deputies investigating second smash-and-grab in less than a week

The most recent happened Monday morning at the Market Express in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — For the second time in less than a week, Ottawa County deputies are investigating a smash-and-grab at an Allendale area convenience store.

The most recent happened Monday around 2 a.m. at the Market Express on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says when deputies arrived, they found the suspects used large rocks to smash out windows to get inside the store. Once inside, they stole several items and fled the area.

It comes four days after a similar burglary at the GVL West Party Store in Allendale Township. Investigators have not announced any arrests or suspect information in that burglary.

If you have any information on either crime, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.