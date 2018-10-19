ALLENDALE, Mich. An assault was reported Thursday, Oct. 18 by a Grand Valley State University student.

According to an alert sent out, the student told the sheriff's office the assault happened on Pierce Street west of 48th Avenue in Allendale around 6:15 p.m.

The alert says the student told deputies they were walking toward the bus stop when an unknown man, approximately 5'4" tall, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, approached from behind and grabbed their butt. The suspect turned and ran in the opposite direction. No other information was provided about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4022 or Silent Observer.

