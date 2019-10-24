OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County father was charged in the March drowning death of his 16-year-old son.

Timothy Alan Koets, 50, was arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department Thursday after they issued a warrant for his arrest on the charges of manslaughter, child abuse second-degree, child abuse second-degree committed in the presence of another child and child abuse fourth-degree.

On March 28, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department was called to Koets' home on Port Sheldon Road because his son - who has special needs - was unresponsive in the pool.

Deputies administered CPR before the 16-year-old was taken to Helen Devos Children's Hospital, where he was declared dead that same day.

Deputies have been investigating the teen's death since.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department Captain Mark Bennett said the investigation is far from over, and there may be more charges still to come.

"Some of the details as you will see through the course of this process are very disturbing. I think we need to keep the path straight and gather the facts for the investigation and let the court process take its due," Captain Bennett said.

Among Koets' charges is child abuse second-degree committed in the presence of another child.

The victim's 13 and 18-year-old siblings were there while their brother drowned, and during some of the "crucial times of this event," according to Captain Bennett.

Koets was arrested at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), where he works as an associate professor.

GRCC President Bill Pink said they are continuing to monitor this situation.

More crime stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED: Ottawa County father arrested, facing manslaughter charge for 16-year-old son's drowning

RELATED: 'Lying teenagers' | Defense attorney blasts witnesses to suspected gang killing

RELATED: Fifth teenager charged in shooting death of East Kentwood High School student

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.