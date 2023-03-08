Ottawa County man facing terrorism, hate crime charges after threats made during Court of Appeals case

Daniel Callahan, 67, of Fruitport, is accused of allegedly invoking the threat of gun violence during his appeal of a separate case against the State of Michigan.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced charges against an Ottawa County man after he made threats before the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Daniel Callahan, 67, of Fruitport, is accused of allegedly repeatedly invoking the threat of gun violence during his appeal of a separate case against the State of Michigan.

Nessel's office says that during a court hearing on Feb. 15, Callahan expressed his frustration with the government by asking on the record, "What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the State acts on it?"

Then on Feb. 23, Callahan filed a pleading in the same case, stating that if the Court of Appeals and other legal bodies did not act accordingly, they and other entities would earn a "future Performance Award for ‘MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023.'”

“Threats of terrorism against our state residents cannot go unaddressed,” Nessel said. “Those who violate our laws intended to protect the operations and safety of those who administer our judicial system will be held accountable by my department.”

Callahan was arrested on March 4, and is facing charges of a false report or threat of terrorism and computers, as well as using a computer to commit a crime, both carrying a felony punishable of up to 20 years.

He is currently out on bond and awaiting trial. A probable cause conference is expected on March 14 at the 61st District Court.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.