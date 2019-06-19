OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 20-year-old mother has pleaded guilty in the death of her baby, who was found dead in a bathtub last fall.

Angel Hull, of Zeeland Township, was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the October 2018 death of her son. Police said the boy was left in the bathtub alone for 15 to 20 minutes.

Read more: Zeeland mother facing manslaughter, child abuse charges after infant death

Hull will be sentenced next month.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .