Ottawa County police investigating T-Mobile break-in

HOLLAND, Michigan — A T-Mobile store in Holland Township was broken into Sunday morning around 4:51 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they arrived on scene to find the store had been broken into, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

