Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious situation' in Holland Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious situation" in Holland Township Sunday.

Police say they are currently looking for the occupants of a black mini-van that approached and spoke to a 7-year-old child on Oak Harbor Court around 8:40 p.m.

There were no injuries or physical contact with the child in this incident. The child was able to safely leave the area and get help from adults.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

