Suspects in Ottawa Co. larcenies arraigned

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects taken into custody last week in connection to larcenies across Ottawa County were arraigned Monday.

Robert Nattress, 53, of Wyoming, and Austin Gates, 27, of West Olive, have both been charged with possession of burglary tools and attempted larceny.

Nattress was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, while Gates was released on a $5,000 10% bond.

Nattress and Gates were taken into custody Thursday in connection to a series of thefts in Ottawa County. On Friday, investigators obtained search warrants and located stolen items including power tools, lawn equipment and a Sea-Doo.

Police also believe Nattress and Gates were involved in other crimes, including catalytic converter thefts, breaking and entering, and construction site larcenies.

The value of the stolen items is believed to be in the thousands of dollars.

Detectives are still working to inventory the stolen items found during the investigation, police say. As investigators continue to investigate these stolen items, police say other charges are likely.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368).

