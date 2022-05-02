Woman injured in Grand Rapids shooting Sunday

Investigators are working to learn more information about what led up to the shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was injured after being shot Sunday night in northeast Grand Rapids.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on Stonebrook Drive near Leonard and Plymouth.

A suspect is in custody, police say. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting and if the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident.

While the condition of the woman is unknown at this time, police say she is recovering.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.