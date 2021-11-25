x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two dead, one critically hurt in Grand Rapids shooting overnight

Two people were shot and killed inside a home on the city's south side Thursday evening, and another suffered life-threatening injuries. No word yet on arrests.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are dead and another person was gravely wounded late Wednesday evening on Grand Rapids' south side. 

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Stafford Avenue near Burton Street around 10:50 p.m.

Once inside, police found multiple gunshot victims. Several uninjured people were also inside the house at the time. 

Two male victims are dead, while another victim is being treated at a local hospital for their wounds. 

Police said there is no danger to the public, and the investigation is ongoing. 

No word yet if any suspects were arrested. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 / www.silentobserver.org.

Credit: WZZM

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Kentwood Mall, KCSO aware of smash-and-grab robberies in other US cities, have security measures in place