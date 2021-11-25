Two dead, one critically hurt in Grand Rapids shooting overnight

Two people were shot and killed inside a home on the city's south side Thursday evening, and another suffered life-threatening injuries. No word yet on arrests.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are dead and another person was gravely wounded late Wednesday evening on Grand Rapids' south side.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Stafford Avenue near Burton Street around 10:50 p.m.

Once inside, police found multiple gunshot victims. Several uninjured people were also inside the house at the time.

Two male victims are dead, while another victim is being treated at a local hospital for their wounds.

Police said there is no danger to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

No word yet if any suspects were arrested.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 / www.silentobserver.org.

