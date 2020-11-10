Overnight shooting at Holland hookah lounge leaves two injured

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

HOLLAND, Michigan — An overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in Holland left two men injured Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 3:09 a.m. at 960 Butternut Drive. Police were dispatched to the location on a report of a fight and possible gunshots.

Upon arrival, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds. During the investigation, police learned that a second victim, a 34-year-old man, had arrived at the hospital also with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out between three women, which then continued into the parking lot. While they were fighting, a gun was fired by an unknown subject, police say.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office at 616 738-4687 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

