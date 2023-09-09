One dead, one injured after overnight shooting in Wyoming

Police say this marks the second shooting in four hours within the city

Officials say it happened just after 12:30 Saturday morning on the 3100 block of Woodward Ave. Southwest. They say police and fire crews responded to a report that two people had been shot. Officers found two juvenile males from Wyoming that had gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was treated on the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. The other victim was killed.

Wyoming police say that investigators have located and interviewed people involved in the incident, and that they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.