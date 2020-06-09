Overnight shooting injures 2 in Grand Rapids

GRPD said the victims are 28 and 30 years old. One suffered a gunshot wound to the hip, while the other suffered one to the arm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds after an overnight incident in Grand Rapids.

GRPD officers responded to Dickinson Street Southeast at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning on the report of multiple gunshots heard.

Two other calls reported that two victims had been transported separately by car to the hospital.

Additionally, one home on Dickenson Street was struck about eight times, another was struck about six times, and at least three vehicles were hit, police say.

Police believe one of the homes hit was being rented for a party.

“While the party was going on, approximately 20 cars pulled up in front of the rented residence, two females began fighting, and then shots rang out,” a statement from GRPD reads.

Currently, no suspect or vehicle information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.