Owners of bowling alley warns other business owners after thieves break in, steal candy and cash

The community is rallying behind Rock 'N' Bowl after the bowling alley was broken into Tuesday night.

WAYLAND, Mich. — The owners of a small, family-run bowling alley are hoping the thief or thieves who broke in and stole money from them are found and arrested.

The incident happened Tuesday night at Rock 'n' Bowl in Wayland.

Ron Lannon and his wife own the bowling alley known for its family-friendly prices and retro atmosphere.

"I'm a people-person and I got to know a lot of people," Lannon said. "It's given me a good perspective on the community, which there's a lot of good people here."

Those good people are rallying behind the small business owners after their bowling alley was broken into Tuesday night.

"It had to be more than one because they were in and out in less than two minutes and the alarm went off and they were in a hurry to get out."

They smashed the glass front door with a brick and then helped themselves to candy and cash.

"I think it's sad and unfortunate. I mean, we put the security system in just for this kind of thing, but you don't really think it's going to happen," Lannon said.

Lannon now plans on installing security cameras and wants other business owners in the area to be on high alert.

"It's not like some big criminal or anything. It's unfortunately most likely some juveniles running the wrong path and they'll be caught up with."

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is working on identifying the suspects and says no other businesses in the area have been broken into recently.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.