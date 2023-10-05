Co-owners of Charlie's Family Grill formally charged with arson, insurance fraud

David Robinson, 50, and Ryan Robinson, 30, are both facing felony arson charges related to Charlie's Family Grill burning down earlier this year.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Two men accused of intentionally setting fire to their White Cloud restaurant earlier this year were formally charged this week.

David Robinson, 50, is charged with arson of an insured real property, while Ryan Robinson, 30, is facing arson of an insured real property (20 years) and two counts of false pretenses (15 years).

The pair were arraigned in court on Monday, and they are due back in court on Oct. 19.

After Charlie's Family Grill in White Cloud caught fire in March, it took about six months for investigators to send their case to the Newaygo County Prosecutor's Office.

The lot has remained full of debris since the fire.

The duo are accused of filing fraudulent insurance claims in 2022 and 2023.

Both Robinsons were arrested and lodged in the Newaygo County Jail.

Investigators believe there is the possibility that more people were involved, and more people could be charged in the future.

If anyone has information that could help detectives, you're asked to contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

The White Cloud Fire Department confirmed that David Robinson was briefly a member of the department 12 years ago.

