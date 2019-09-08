GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Ohio men involved in a multi-state scam that swapped genuine diamonds with imitation stones appeared in federal court for sentencing on Friday, with one getting prison and the other credit for time served.

Demetrius E. Woodson, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in restitution.

Rosean L. Rogers, 29, was given credit for time already served in jail. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney placed him on supervised release for two years and ordered Rogers to pay more than $15,000 in restitution.

Investigators say the pair, working with others, netted nearly $100,000 in diamonds through deception and diversion before they were tripped up during a late September visit to western Michigan.

Rogers pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Police say he served as a driver and acted as the distraction for store employees.

Woodson also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit offenses against the U.S. Investigators say he was the one who replaced genuine diamonds with cubic zirconia stones.

The criminal enterprise got underway in early 2018 when Woodson and another man stole a pair of specialty clamps from a Detroit area jewelry store, which were then used to steal diamonds.

An accomplice would distract store employees while Woodson used the clamps to make the switch. During a five-month period in 2018, Woodson and accomplices accomplished the ruse numerous times. They visited eight states and the District of Columbia.

"After obtaining diamonds in this manner, the members of the conspiracy returned to the Toledo, Ohio area where they would sell the stolen gems for a profit,'' federal court records show.

On many occasions, theft from a single store yielded diamonds with a value of more than $5,000.

Woodson would frequently contact potential buyers in New York and Ohio. Rogers aided Woodson on five occasions, acting as a driver for the group or as a distraction for store employees, court records show.

Defense attorney Charles Chamberlain, Jr., who represented Rogers, said his client “got caught up in a scheme set up and driven’’ by Woodson.

“Although he voluntarily participated, his involvement was limited,’’ Chamberlain wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He went on only a few trips and his role was more passive than active.’’

Woodson “is remorseful for his actions,’’ defense attorney Sean R. Tilton wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He is 28 years old and does not want to spend the rest of his life in prison.’’

Woodson “plans to make himself a better person by learning a trade, improving his decision making and remaining law abiding,’’ Tilton wrote.

