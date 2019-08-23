The parents of a 12-year-old girl in Terrebonne Parish were arrested after investigators discovered she had been sexually abused by the father and was forced to live outside in a tent, coming indoors only to shower.

Detectives were reportedly told that the child was kept outside for a week, and that she was only allowed inside to bathe before being sent back outside.

Another child was also reportedly abused, but the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office did not provide additional details about that child.

RELATED: Contractors begin removing barge sunk amid Morganza opening plans

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter's office announced that the girl's father was charged with second-degree rape and cruelty to a juvenile. Her mother was also charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The sheriff's office did not release the names of the suspects in order to protect the identities of the victims in this case.

RELATED: Two shot in car near Thibodaux subdivision, one killed

The parents were both booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.