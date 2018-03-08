SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A autopsy shows that a 10-month-old baby that was found dead in northern Kent County died from malnutrition and dehydration because of neglect.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that the baby's death has been ruled a homicide. Her parents were arrested on Friday and they are currently lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility while the case is reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the sheriff's office responded to the 16000 block of Algoma Avenue NE for a call from the father of an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived, they found that the 10-month-old baby girl was not breathing and was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before this incident, police only responded to that address once with the current owners. That call was unrelated to child welfare.

Two other children were removed from the home while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

