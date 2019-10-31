GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The parents of a boy who died from dehydration in March of 2018 will spend years in prison for his death.

"There is just no excuse or justification for this, our children are meant to be loved and cared for not ignored and mistreated," said Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Trusock on Thursday.

Alexander Birkenmeyer, 31, and Andrea Todd, 27, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in early October. Todd will serve a minimum of 16 years and Birkenmeyer will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison. Their 19-month-old son, Yurik was found dead in their Wyoming home. He died from dehydration due to neglect.

This was the second child to die in Todd and Birkenmeyer's care, but there were no charges in the loss of their baby girl.

Child Protective Services had placed Yurik in foster care for 10 months, but the boy was returned to his parents in the fall of 2017.

While in custody at the Kent County Jail, Todd gave birth to the couple's third child, who is now in protective custody.

"They will just have to be able to live with it and that is going to be the hardest part for them," said Shianne Haff, Todd's sister in law.

