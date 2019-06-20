GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge has directed the Michigan Parole Board to once again decide whether a woman who participated in the murders of five elderly nursing home patients should get out of prison or spend another two years locked up.

The timing of Catherine Wood’s release has been in the hands of Kent County Circuit Court Judge J. Joseph Rossi after family members of the elderly victims filed a lawsuit to block her parole.

The parole board in September decided to let her out of prison, spurring a lawsuit in Kent County Circuit Court.

Rossi had three options: let her out immediately, keep her locked up for two more years or send the case back to the parole board.

In a five-page ruling released Thursday, June 20, Rossi opted to send the case back to the Michigan Parole Board.

“The assurance of public safety requires an exceptional level of diligence and care in arriving at this decision,’’ Rossi wrote in returning the case to the parole board.

The parole board had considered -- and denied -- Wood’s parole eight times, including in 2016. Each time, the denial was due to the severity of Wood’s crimes and the threat she posed to public safety.

In her ninth request, Wood was granted parole. Family members of the victims went to court to block her release, which was slated to occur Oct. 24, 2018.

Wood was convicted of second-degree murder for her role in the 1987 deaths of five elderly victims at Alpine Manor nursing home in Walker.

A co-defendant, Gwendolyn Graham, was sentenced to life without parole. Graham, 55, is in a state prison in Ypsilanti.

Wood, 56, is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Fla.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel last month filed a brief opposing the parole board decision to release Wood from prison.

Nessel argued that the parole board abused its discretion in granting parole because it had insufficient information “to assure that Wood will not be a menace to society; especially given Wood’s history of thrill killings.’’

Nessel said Wood’s crimes “reveal a level of depravity such that she cannot be trusted in society.’’

“Wood preyed on those who could not defend themselves,’’ she wrote. “Not only that, she preyed on people she was responsible for taking care of.’’

Nessel’s brief asked Rossi to reverse the parole board’s decision or, in the alternative, require the parole board to re-evaluate its decision “to take into proper account the severity of Wood’s crimes.’’

As it stands now, Wood is slated to get out of prison on June 6, 2021. Wood has already served 29 years on a sentence of 20 to 40-years for second-degree murder.

