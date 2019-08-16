GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are investigating another break-in, this time at a party store.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the Sheldon Party Store located at 2050 Chicago Drive was broken into just before 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies say thieves smashed a window and made off with cigarettes, alcohol and other small items. They fled the scene just before police arrived.

The case remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

RELATED: Police: Out-of-towners 'quite possibly' responsible for phone store break-ins

RELATED: Thieves hit yet another cell phone store; 10 total stores targeted

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter