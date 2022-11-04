TIMELINE OF EVENTS: Patrick Lyoya death investigation, and what's next

According to Grand Rapids Police, an officer shot and killed Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been one week since a Grand Rapids Police Department officer shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during an alleged traffic stop.

As of Monday, April 11, Michigan State Police continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE learned the officer still has not been questioned. A spokesperson for the agency did not give an explanation as for why.

The following is a timeline of events.

MONDAY, APRIL 4

Around 8 a.m., a Grand Rapids Police officer initiates a traffic stop on a car near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson SE.

Police say the driver exited the car, fled the scene and the officer gave chase.

"A lengthy struggle ensued between the officer and that person. The officer discharged his weapon, killing the driver of that vehicle," said Chief Eric Winstrom with GRPD. "During the struggle, the officer lost his body-worn camera. We can see the camera is still on scene and it's still activated so we are anxious to recover that camera and review that video."

The investigation was turned over to Michigan State Police.

During a news conference later that afternoon, the City Manager, Mayor, Chief of Police and Director of Oversight and Public Accountability addressed the incident.

"The police officer involved in this by contract has 72 hours to make a statement to the Michigan State Police," Winstrom said. "That's common in the police field to give the officer two full sleep cycles so they can give a clear, truthful response to the questions."

Police stated the vehicle had a license plate not registered to that vehicle.

Body-worn and in-car camera footage were recovered, as well as video from private sources.

"I intend to release the video as soon as feasibly possible. My intention is to do so sometime next week," said the chief.

After returning to the neighborhood, a homeowner told 13 ON YOUR SIDE she recorded cell phone video after hearing a gunshot outside her home.

"It was right across the street, right over there by that wooden fence. He was on the ground. Just laying there and the cops were in the street," said Tatiyana Walker.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Police announced the victim of the shooting was 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya. According to family members, Lyoya is an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and moved to Grand Rapids in 2015-2016.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

The NAACP Greater Grand Rapids Branch demanded all videos of the shooting be released for transparency.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker requested the police not release any evidence until the investigation is complete so as not to compromise the investigation.

He stated potential jurors down the road can view a video, hear statements regarding whatever video is played and form an opinion about a case without hearing or viewing all of the evidence at trial.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Patrick's father, Peter Lyoya, told us through an interpreter that the incident was not a traffic stop, and Patrick's car had broken down in the street when the officer showed up to the scene.

He claims Michigan State Police showed him dash-cam video of the altercation. He demanded the video be released as well.

"Patrick's hands were on the back. [The officer] took the gun, and put it on the head and they shoot Patrick on the back on the head," said Peter.

Because the video has not been released yet, 13 ON YOUR SIDE can't independently verify these claims.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

The community held a protest and candlelight vigil calling for justice.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, spoke at a forum in Grand Rapids. He continued calls for justice and has since been retained by Patrick's family.

"It was a traffic stop. You should not be sentenced to death over a traffic stop," Crump said.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

An spokesperson for Michigan State Police says they would like to turn over the investigation to the prosecutor by the end of this week, but there's no guarantee.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.