Life in prison, no chance for parole for Muskegon man convicted of murder

Gabriel shot and killed AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom's Cove Condos in Muskegon in September 2018.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Paul Gabriel, the man convicted of murdering a 22-year-old in 2018, was sentenced Thursday.

Gabriel will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole. Gabriel shot and killed AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom's Cove Condos in Muskegon in September 2018.

Those close to Federighe gave statements before the judge handed down her ruling. His parents were in the courtroom, finally getting the chance to speak to the man who killed their son.

"I finally get to speak to you so listen up," said Federighe's mother, Buffo Jo Schichtel. "I am speaking your name for the very last time. From now on you will only be referred to as the murderer."

The trial revealed that the shooting followed a physical altercation between the two men. Officials said the altercation was brief, and that no witnesses could testify to how it started.

The altercation ended when a resident of Balcom's Cove entered the garage. The witness and his wife both testified during the trial that Gabriel and Federighe were already separated when Gabriel removed a gun and pointed it at Federighe.

Gabriel and his attorney maintain the shooting was in self-defense. He was found guilty of first-degree murder following a three-day trial in October 2021.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.