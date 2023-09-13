Paw Paw man arrested for possessing child porn

Bryan James Koviak, 41, has been charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Paw Paw man has been arrested for possessing child pornography, according to the Michigan State Police.

Bryan James Koviak, 41, has been charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

An undercover investigation into Koviak's online activity showed he had been possessing and distributing child porn. Digital evidence was taken from his home during the investigation.

Koviak was arraigned on Monday in the 7th District Court. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Police are encouraging parents to talk with their children about staying safe online. Michigan State Police have resources available here.

If you have any information about potential child exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at this website.

