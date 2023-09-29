Pedestrian killed in crash in Comstock Twp., alcohol may have been a factor

​Deputies at the scene said they found the car had been traveling northbound when it hit a pedestrian who was walking on the side of the road.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Comstock Township Thursday.

KCSO said they responded to a traffic crash on 26th Street, just south of H Avenue involving a car and pedestrian.

Deputies at the scene said they found the car had been traveling northbound when it hit a pedestrian who was walking on the side of the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

KSCO believes alcohol to be a factor in the crash. Charges are pending against the driver of the car, according to police.

The crash is under investigation by police. Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

