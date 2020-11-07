Pedestrian struck, killed in Grand Rapids hit and run

A witness of the crash said several people got out of the southbound car that caused the crash and left the scene in another vehicle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A hit and run that occurred early Saturday morning has left one person dead in Grand Rapids.

GRPD officers responded to a crash at approximately 12:18 a.m. Saturday morning that involved two vehicles and one pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk.

According to the City of Grand Rapids, a car traveling southbound on South Division Avenue ran a red light and struck a car that was traveling Westbound on Burton Street. The impact pushed the westbound car up onto the southwest corner of the intersection, striking a pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld until family is notified.

The driver of the westbound vehicles was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

A witness of the crash said several people got out of the southbound car that caused the crash and left the scene in another vehicle. The car was left at the scene but none of the occupants have been identified or located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Ofc. Andy Bingel at 616-456-3414 or Sgt. Rob Veenstra 616-456-3771, or silent observer at 616-774-2345.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: