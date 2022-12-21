Person in custody in connection to Muskegon Heights school board member shooting

Muskegon Heights Police say they have a person in custody in relation to a shooting that killed a school board member on Monday night.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police say they have a person in custody in relation to the shooting death of 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a school board member.

Muhammad was recently elected to the school board in November and prepared to start his new position in 2023.

Police have not released any information about the person they have in custody for the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street. Muhammad was found inside his home with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Muhammad was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

The Muskegon Heights school board released a statement about Muhammad's death Tuesday:

“The Board of Education extends our condolences to Julius’s family, children, grandchildren and all those he touched throughout his 53 years on earth. May they find peace, together, as they remember the good works Julius did during his lifetime.

“Board of Education members were looking forward to working with him in the new year. He had a desire to serve the Muskegon Heights community and its children as a newly elected school board member.”

