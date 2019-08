GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been shot while sitting in his car on Grand Rapids' northeast side. It happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night near Coldbrook St. and Clancy Ave. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently no description of a suspect.

