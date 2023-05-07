Man fatally shot in Grand Rapids during Fourth of July celebration

A man was shot and killed as a large group of people were setting off fireworks on Grand Rapids' southeast side.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after a reported shooting on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Tuesday night, Grand Rapids Police said.

The shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. near the intersection of Sycamore Street SE and Jefferson Avenue SE as a large group of people were setting off fireworks.

Police said the man was shot and died at the scene.

At this point, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said detectives believe the man died from a gunshot wound, but are still trying to figure out if the gunfire was celebratory or if he was targeted.

There were dozens of people, including children on the street where it happened.

"So as the officers approached, literally there were kids so close that they became part of the crime scene. You see the tape here, right behind me. And it was several blocks that we had to cordon off. And there were a lot of family members that we had to escort, including the young ones, away from where forensic evidence was located," Winstrom said.

The chief said the victim's loved ones tried to take him to the hospital but that was unsuccessful.

Investigators do believe the shooting took place outside and not in one of the nearby homes.

No one has been arrested and the case remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call detectives.

