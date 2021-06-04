Pet dog found hanging in Grand Rapids home has man facing 2 felonies

The Chihuahua was killed in what was described as a domestic dispute; Cordell Posey, Jr. faces an enhanced animal killing/torturing charge.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is facing two felony charges for breaking into a woman’s home and killing her pet Chihuahua by hanging it with a rope.

Investigators say 34-year-old Cordell Eugene Posey, Jr. had been in a relationship with the woman; she lives on the city’s Southwest side.

Police say the break-in occurred on March 23. The dog was found hanging in an enclosed area of the home.

“Whatever issue you’re having with your significant other, there’s no reason to involve an animal in that,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Posey had a probable cause conference Tuesday in Grand Rapids District Court. He remains in the Kent County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

A charge of home invasion – second degree is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He faces up to 10 years for killing the Chihuahua.

Animals – killing/torturing first degree accuses Posey of killing a companion animal “with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person or to exert control over a person.’’ In addition to prison, it is punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to 500 hours of community service.

Up until a few years ago, the most Posey could have faced for killing the Chihuahua was a four-year felony.

But a pair of bills spearheaded by state Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, changed that.

The bills were signed into law in December of 2018, authorizing up to seven years in prison for certain aggravated animal cruelty crimes and up to 10 years for killing or torturing an animal with the intent to impose control over a person or cause them mental suffering.

“Pets were being used as a weapon, as a mental weapon,’’ Brann said. “These bills recognize this now. Judges and prosecutors take that more seriously.’’

The impetus for the legislation goes back some 30 years when Brann overheard a conversation while cleaning a table at his steakhouse on South Division Avenue in Wyoming.

“It was booth number 99,’’ he recalled. “And they were saying the way to get even with somebody is to kill their dog. I never forgot that.’’

Becker said animals have more frequently become a casualty in domestic disputes.

“It’s been a disturbing trend and I think it’s a good thing that Representative Brann made that change because now we have increased tools, increased penalties to go after people like that,’’ he said.

Charges were filed in two other Kent County cases in which a pet was killed as part of a domestic dispute.

Joshua Morgan, 46, was sentenced to prison earlier this year for killing a kitten and injuring a second during a domestic assault on Michigan Street NE. His girlfriend was beaten and threatened with a gun.

In a separate case, 24-year-old Brandon Price is awaiting trial for animals killing/torturing and domestic violence. It happened in Kentwood in December. He's accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend and throwing their puppy against the wall. The dog was euthanized.

“It’s the domestic violence situation where we see individuals trying to get back at a spouse, boyfriend, girlfriend by going after their loved animal,’’ Becker said. “They’re doing it to exercise control.’’

Brann said he is grateful to have tougher penalties available for those who use animals as a tool of coercion and control.

“If you’re going to use this as a mental weapon, you’re going to pay the price,’’ Brann said. “As they should. These jerks should pay the price.’’

