LAKEVIEW, Mich. - Authorities in Montcalm County are searching for three armed suspects who robbed a sporting good store inside a gas station.

According to the police, it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Tamarack Sports, within the BP gas station on Greenville Road in Lakeview.

Deputies said three men, who were armed, robbed the store -- but it wasn't immediately clear if money or merchandise was taken.

One male was wearing a blue hoodie, with blacks pants. The second male was wearing black hoodie, with black pants. The third male was wearing gray hoodie, with light gray sweatpants.

The suspects are believed to have left in a Black SUV going west on M-46. Police did not have details on the make or model.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the three men, but say if you see them do not approach them. The men are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information, contact the Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or the Village of Lakeview Police Department at 989-352-6211 with any information regarding this incident.

