Photos: Aftermath of protest in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A peaceful protest turned violent last night in Grand Rapids.

At 6 p.m., people gathered at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids to protest police brutality. The protest was in line with similar events across the country following the death of George Floyd.

What started off peaceful turned violent, resulting in fires, broken windows and tear gas.

This morning, 13 ON YOUR SIDE visited the city to survey the damage.

Here are the photos:

