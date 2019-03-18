DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Do you recognize this man?

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office release surveillance photos of a man wanted for questioning in a breaking and entering investigation. According to a release, a Dalton Township business was broken into.

Not many other details were released at this time, but if anyone knows anything they are asked to contact the sheriff's office detective bureau at 231-724-6658 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

