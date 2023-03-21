Kent County Sheriff: Pickaxe-wielding man accused of holding family hostage, assaulting them

The 45-year-old suspect is facing unlawful imprisonment and assault charges, among others. He's being held on a $500,000 bond and is due back in court next week.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A Kent County man is accused of holding two family members against their will with a pickaxe earlier this month.

According to a probable cause document filed in 63rd District Court, the Kent County Prosecutor alleges the domestic disturbance happened on March 8 in the Cedar Springs area.

Alexander James Antoine, 45, is facing a slew of felony charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, interference with electronic communications, and domestic violence.

Authorities first learned of the crime when a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over one of the victims speeding in Tyrone Township.

She told the deputy that Antoine had been holding her and another family member hostage, and that he had assaulted them in the process.

The woman told detectives that Antoine ordered them to lay on the ground motionless, took their phones away and kept swinging the pickaxe tool wildly near their heads and body.

One of the women has mobility issues, so she told detectives that's why she couldn't escape.

Another victim tried to call 911, but she says Antoine grabbed her phone and struck her with something in the face.

Later at the hospital, medical staff said the woman suffered a golf ball-sized bruise on her head and she also had neck pain.

Antoine remains in the Kent County Jail on a $500,000 bond as he awaits a hearing on March 29.

If you or someone you know is in an unsafe relationship and need help, there is help available to you. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

