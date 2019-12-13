PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating several car break-ins that happened early Friday morning in Plainfield Township. It happened along Miramar Avenue, north of 4 Mile Road.

A witness called police at 3:00 a.m. after watching three juveniles break into several cars.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the three subjects matching the witness's description. According to Kent County deputies, one of the juveniles admitted to breaking into 15 vehicles and also admitted to breaking into vehicles in the city of Grand Rapids.

Clothing, sunglasses, gift cards and lottery tickets were recovered from the suspects.

A Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said this time of year is very common for people to leave items in their cars that are easily viewable, like packages.

"You maybe pick up some items during your lunch hour go back to work and you leave everything in the backseat of the car, it's more evident that there might be something that might be of value," she said.

At this time, no victims have come forward to police about their belongings being stolen. Deputies will charge the juveniles once any victims have been identified.

