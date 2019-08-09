GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A decision about whether he'll accept a plea deal looms for a western Michigan man whose trial on charges of slaying and dismembering a 31-year-old woman is set to begin.

Jared Chance's trial is scheduled to start Monday, so he'll have to tell his Kent County judge if he'll plead guilty under the deal proposed by prosecutors last week. If he accepts, a trial won't happen.

Terms include pleading guilty to second-degree murder for a minimum 31-year prison sentence. Chance will also have to give a full explanation of what he did with Ashley Young's unrecovered remains.

If convicted on current charges, the 30-year-old Chance faces a mandatory sentence of life.

Young's torso was found in December in a basement at Chance's Grand Rapids home. Other remains were never found.

