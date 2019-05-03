GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A babysitter who took her young charge from Grand Rapids to Benton Harbor, triggering an Amber Alert, pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of kidnapping-child enticement for the early August incident.

Iyesha Catherine Gibbs, 20, entered the guilty plea during an afternoon status conference in Kent County Circuit Court.

A plea agreement calls for no more than a year behind bars. Kidnapping-child enticement is punishable by up to life in prison.

Gibbs will be sentenced by Judge Mark A. Trusock in early April. She is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Gibbs was supposed to watch one-year-old Miquis Jenkins for a few hours on the afternoon of Aug. 1, but disappeared with the child and remained out of contact with the boy’s mother. An Amber Alert was issued about 11 a.m. the following day.

Gibbs and the boy were located about 3 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Benton Harbor area. The child was not harmed.

Grand Rapids police said Gibbs babysat for the boy in the past without issues.

