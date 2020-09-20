15-year-old girl, 2 adults taken into custody for alleged plot to smuggle drugs into state prison

According to MSP, the suspects are a 33-year-old female, a 20-year-old male, and the female’s 15-year-old daughter.

MARSHALL, Mich — A plot to smuggle drugs into the Lakeland correctional facility was uncovered Saturday by the Department of Corrections, according to the Michigan State Police.

The department alerted MSP Marshall post and an investigation was initiated in conjunction with MSP drug enforcement team S.W.E.T., MSP Aviation unit, MSP Canine unit, DNR and the Branch County Sheriff’s Department Canine unit.

Officers in the area actively looked for the suspects with assistance from canine officers and the MSP drone. Eventually, two adults and one juvenile were caught and taken into custody, police say.

According to MSP, the suspects are a 33-year-old female, a 20-year-old male, and the female’s 15-year-old daughter. All three suspects are from Adrian, police say.

The adults are currently lodged in the Branch County Jail on multiple felony charges. Police say charges for the juvenile’s role will the requested through Family court. She has been turned over to a family member and Child Protective Services were contacted.

Police say the investigation has also revealed the involvement of several prisoners at Lakeland correctional. Charges for those individuals will also be sought.

Name are currently being withheld pending court hearings. The case will now be transferred to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.