One person is dead and four are injured after a shooting in downtown Denver Monday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.

No suspect is in custody and no suspect information is available. Schepman said he was concerned for the residents in the area, and said there was an active search for the person responsible. A massive police presence has taken over several intersections near 21st and Lawrence as investigators work to piece together what happened.

"Downtown is a very populated area and to have multiple gunshots fired in this area is concerning," Schepman said.

Schepman said police received several calls a shooting near 21st and Lawrence streets in Lower Downtown just after 4 p.m. The four gunshot victims who were transported to the hospital are stable as of Monday evening, according to the agency. Their injuries were all deemed non-life threatening.

Several roads are closed in the area, DPD said. Police repeatedly asked that people avoid the area near the shooting.

The area of the shooting is near a popular nighttime hangout and tourist trap in LoDo and is also about two blocks from Coors Field. The intersection of 21st and Lawrence has apartment buildings with eateries down the street - DPD has not said where the reported shooting happened.

Schepman said it was unclear if there were more than one shooter - it was too early to say. Investigators are interviewing every witness they can, every photo they can and all surveillance footage in the area.

As soon as DPD confirms a suspect description, they will release the information to the public.

