Police: 1 dead after large fight in Walker Friday night

WALKER, Michigan — One person is dead following a large fight in Walker Friday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near a home on Cedar Run Court in Walker around 5 p.m.

Walker police and the Kent County Sheriff's Office found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He died on scene.

Walker Police Chief Greg Long says six to eight people were detained for questioning and the person of interest was taken into custody. There is no immediate threat to the public.

Area residents were told to shelter in place while the scene was active. It is not yet known what started the fight.

